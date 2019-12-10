Amitabh Bachchan & Sonakshi Sinha Are The Top Favourites Of Twitteratis!

The year of 2019 is a remarkable for Bollywood for various reasons and being one of the most profitable is amongst it. Apart from the big screen appearance, there are several celebrities who were the favourite topic of discussions for the netizens and as per the Twitter’s latest list Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha have emerged as the top favourite.

As the year is coming to an end, Twitter has unveiled the list featuring the celebrities which were most liked, retweeted and most-discussed ones in the country.

As per the list, Amitabh Bachchan is at the top in male celebrities and interestingly, Sonakshi Sinha is amongst the top most discussed in female celebrities.

After Big B, the male list is followed by Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, AR Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu and South filmmaker Atlee. While the female list include Anushka Sharma, Lata Mangeshkar, Archana Kalpathi, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kajal Aggarwal, Sunny Leone, Madhuri Dixit and Rakul Preet Singh.

And these men were the most Tweeted handles in entertainment #ThisHappened2019 pic.twitter.com/PFL92ThJg9 — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

These women topped the entertainment charts #ThisHappened2019 pic.twitter.com/sxR7AW9b5y — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar was in the headlines due to his movies like Badla, Brahmastra and health related issues, while Sonakshi Sinha grabbed the limelight due to her Kaun Banega Crorepati row and Dabangg 3, lately.

Apparently, Sonakshi was unable to answer a question on ‘Ramayana’ during a popular television quiz show. She did not know the answer from the four options given -Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama, and finally used a lifeline to answer the question.

