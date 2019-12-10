ThisHappened2019: Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Bigil’ Becomes The Only Indian Film To Find Its Place In Top 10 Most Tweeted Hashtags In India

Thalapathy Vijay’s Diwali film Bigil post its release has gone on to become one of the biggest hits this year from South. The film which received thunderous opening garnered a whopping 200 crores that too in a span of less than a week at the box office. Following which it was declared a blockbuster among cine-goers.

The latest news related to Bigil is, Thalapathy Vijay fans now have yet another reason to celebrate. Twitter India shared the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags for the year #ThisHappened2019.

From #chandrayaan2, to #diwali and #eidmubarak – 2019 was a year for celebrations on Twitter in India. Here are the top most Tweeted about hashtags in 2019 #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/as1791mPzv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

In the list, Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil has been placed at Number 6. As it went to become the only Indian film to feature in the top 10 lists in #ThisHappened2019.

Twitter India tweeted: As always, Tamil entertainment was The most Retweeted Tweet in entertainment was this Tweet from @actorvijay about #Bigil This also became the Tweet that received the most Retweets

As always, Tamil entertainment was 🔥 The most Retweeted Tweet in entertainment was this Tweet from @actorvijay about #Bigil This also became the Tweet that received the most Retweets with comments. https://t.co/EJNKrKiHDB — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

This is for the third straight year Thalapathy Vijay’s film has featured in Top 10 most tweeted hashtags list in India. Last year Vijay’s Sarkar ranked first in the top list. In 2017 Vijay’s Mersal too had featured in the list.

Talking about Bigil, the sports action film was helmed by Atlee Kumar.

The film has actress Nayanthara as its leading lady.

Bigil also has Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vivek, Kathir in pivotal roles.

