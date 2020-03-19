Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben Disha Vakani Is Not Just Missed By Us But Also By THIS Cast Member

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been going on without ‘Dayaben’ aka Disha Vakani and as all of us, Roshan Sodhi played by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is missing her. The actress has shared some nostalgic photos from the shoot of the show.

After many months and numerous rumours later, there’s still no confirmation about Disha Vakani on the show. The fans are waiting for their favourite character Dayaben to make a quirky comeback.

Both Jennifer and Disha have been best of friends since the start of the show. This ain’t the first time when she’s posting such candid pictures of ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani.

She shared the photos on Instagram, with a beautiful caption, “Nostalgic moments with Dish (Disha Vakani)…now a days due to no shooting mode coz of Corono virus, got time to check my old pics… Got these pics which were clicked when we were in playful mood (during some ladies scene some 3 years back)…As it is Dish and I are always in nautanki mood… and for sure I can give Dracula inferiority complex(rotfl)… posting some unseen pics… miss u dish…wil post more as and when I find more in my khazaana…”

Check out the post below:



Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!