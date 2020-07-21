Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: BTS Photo Of Jethalal, Tapu & Bhide OUT; Director Malav Rajda Posts With A Cute Caption

Sab TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has finally resumed shooting after almost four months. The cast and the crew are taking all precautionary measures to remain safe amidst the pandemic. But it looks like it was not only us who missed the show, but someone else as well.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s director, Malav Rajda, posted a behind the scenes picture of the sets. The picture features a still of Jethalal, aka Dilip Joshi, Atmaram Bhide, aka Mandar Chandwadkar, and Tapu, aka Raj Anadkat. What’s interesting is that the picture was clicked from behind the monitor.

Malav Rajda captured the moment from the director’s seat and captioned the picture with, “4 mahine lockdown mein bahut tv dekha…but ye tv dekhne ka maza hi kuch aur hai…really missed it.”

See the picture yourself:

What Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director meant by the caption was that in the last four months, he watched a lot of television. But what he really missed was this particular ‘television,’ aka the monitor!

At the same time, just two days ago, Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of tuition teacher Atmaram Bhide posted a picture. In the photo, he is seen with Bapuji, aka Amit Bhatt and Dilip Joshi. But what caught the eye was actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji, who was seen photobombing the click.

See the cute photo here:

Are you excited for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s return? Share your thoughts in the comments!

