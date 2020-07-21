The past few days have been a test for Bollywood stars on social media. Thappad director Anubhav Sinha has always spoken without any filter and has been extensively active on social media.

He has submitted his resignation from Bollywood (if that’s a thing) and announced it publicly on Twitter. For those who are still confused, he’s leaving Bollywood but will be a part of the Indian film industry which is way different from the typical stuff.

Anubhav Sinha took to his Twitter handle and posted, “ENOUGH!!! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the fu*k that means.”

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also had something to say about the same. He tweeted, “What’s Bollywood? I came 2be part of Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Ritwick Ghatak, Bimal Roy, Mrinal Sen, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, KAsif, Vijay Anand, Javed Akhtar, Tapan Sinha, Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur, Ketan Mehta, Bharatan n Aravindan etc.Thatswhere I’ll always be.”

He also tweeted, “Bollywood chodo. Let’s go towards Indian Cinema, Indian Storytelling! @anubhavsinha @mehtahansal @anuragkashyap72 @nikkhiladvani @VikramMotwane @ghaywan @vijayacharya138 @nairsameer @RajkumarHirani @PritishNandy @AndhareAjit.”

Anubhav Sinha reacted to the above tweets, went ahead and said whenever there’ll be any talk about Bollywood, don’t include us.

