Back in 2018, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) demanded an immediate ban on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for hurting the sentiments of Sikh community. This happened apparently after the reports of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi portrayed the character of living character of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. This turned out into a massive controversy and Munmun Dutta who plays the character of Babita Ji on the show came in support of the actor.

Munmun shared a long note in support of her colleague and said that Gurucharan being a Sikh himself would never do something offensive to hurt his own community.

Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah said, “First and foremost, I didn’t even know about any such controversy until this morning when I heard Gurucharan talking about it. This is a clear case of misunderstanding. Gurucharan (Sodhi) who is a staunch Sikh himself will never do and speak anything that goes against the sentiments of Sikhs all around the world. I clearly remember having a conversation with him about this particular sequence on the day of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s shoot and he had mentioned that nobody is allowed to play Guru Gobind Singh ji and thus he is enacting the role of his Khalsa. And that’s exactly what we shot and showed on TV.”

Munmun continued, “People who have raised objections about it have clearly not seen the sequence. I wish they had made the effort to see it first where the character Sodhi clearly states that he is his Khalsa and NOT him.. So where’s the question of blasphemy here? I am sure if Gurucharan himself found anything objectionable, he would never do it.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Asit Kumarr Modi also tweeted regarding the controversy and wrote, “Roshan singh Sodhi became Guru Gobind singh Ji Ka Khalsa not Guru Gobind singh. Please check his dialogues and the episodes (sic).”

Meanwhile in a statement to the media, the chief of SGPC Kirpal Singh Badungar said, “No actor or any character can equate himself with the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh Such an act is unpardonable.”

