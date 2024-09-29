The makers of the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are now synonymous with controversies. Palak Sindhwani, who played Sonu on the show, is the latest cast member to accuse them of alleged harassment and a toxic work environment. Amid this, Jennifer Mistry, who formerly played Roshan Sodhi in the show, has now supported Palak. For the unversed, Jennifer had accused the makers of alleged sexual and mental harassment, a toxic work environment, and non-payment of dues upon her exit. Not only this but she was also embroiled in an ugly legal battle with the showrunners.

Palak Sindhwani’s Allegations On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers

Palak allegedly accused the makers of mentally harassing her and slapping her with a wrongful legal notice for breach of contract. Furthermore, she also accused the makers of the comedy show of non-payment of a whopping 21 lakhs in dues. The actress revealed that this has been happening ever since she decided to quit the show. She also alleged that the makers asked her to shoot for the show despite her undergoing health issues.

Jennifer Mistry Comes Out In Support Of Palak Sindhwani

Jennifer supported Palak amid the latter’s ongoing controversy with the makers. Speaking to Times Now, Jennifer Mistry said that whatever was happening to Palak had happened to many former cast members when they decided to leave the show. She said that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers never let their actors resign peacefully from the show and called the production house of the show a “jail for the artists.” She gave examples of actors like Raj Anadkat, Shailesh Lodha, and Gurucharan Singh, who also faced bitter experiences while leaving the show. Mistry added that Palak will handle the situation well and that everyone will know the reality of the production house and how they torture their artists.

On a concluding note, Jennifer Mistry also said that more people should speak up against the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers. In March earlier this year, Jennifer also won her sexual harassment case against the show’s producer, Asit Modi. The latter was asked to pay her five lakhs as compensation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Sindhwani (@palaksindhwani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah updates!

Must Read: Munawar Faruqui Spends 75% Of His Total Net Worth To Buy A New Flat Before Entering Bigg Boss 18? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News