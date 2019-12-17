Sushant Singh Ousted From Savdhaan India After Taking Part In Anti-CAA Protests In Mumbai

A lot of people have criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which the Government of India recently passed. Many celebs like Sushant Singh, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Anurag Kashyap and others have raised their voices against it due to the disruption it caused in the country.

On Sunday, students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University protested against the act. These students were attacked by the Delhi police and tear gas attacks and shots were fired too inside the college campus and hostels. Many students are injured in this clash with the police.

Actor Sushant Singh, who also took part in the protests held recently in Mumbai had to pay a huge price for taking a stand. The actor, who used to host the reality crime series ‘Savdhaan India’ is ousted from the show. He took to his Twitter to share the news, “And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended.”

A Twitter user asked him, “The price you pay for speaking the truth?” to which Sushant replied, “A very small price my friend.”

And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

The price you pay for speaking the truth? — Anisha Dutta (@A2D2_) December 16, 2019

A very small price my friend. भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को जवाब कैसे देंगें? — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

Many Bollywood celebs have reacted to the protests and the clash between the students and the Delhi police.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who had quit Twitter a few months ago due to rape threats to his daughter returned to the social media platform to criticise the government. The director shared, “This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet ..”

