Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan VS Shah Rukh Khan VS Aamir Khan’s Highest Opening Days

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is coming in a year when we’ve had humongous box office surprises in Uri: The Surgical Strike‘s 244 crores+ collections, Kabir Singh‘s double century, War‘s 53.35 crores and much more. Salman will have to bring the house down because the expectations are as high as his swag in the Dabangg franchise.

Let’s take a look at the top 3 box office openers of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan. Post in the comments section below where do you think Dabangg 3 could stand amongst these top opening days.

We all know the infamous trend of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Thugs Of Hindostan. The movie opened with a record-breaking number of 50.75 crores (52.25 crores in all languages) but crashed in the weekdays. Dhoom 3 with 36 crores did well for itself despite mixed to negative reviews. Dangal did 29.78 crores on its 1st day but it’s one of the best-trended movies to come out of Bollywood.

Salman Khan with Dabangg 3 broke his own record to bring in 42.30 crores on day 1. It surpassed 40.35 crores of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and became the highest opening day for Salman. His wrestling drama Sultan is at 3rd positive with 36.54 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year with 44.97 crores remains his highest opener. Chennai Express with 33.12 crores gave him his highest-grossing movie of all-time and it still remains the same. Dilwale received mixed responses from the audience but managed a fair opening day of 33.12 crores.

Dabangg 3 is just a couple of days away and it would be interesting to see where it will stand in the above-mentioned list or will it surpass them all? Directed by Prabhudheva, the film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep along with Salman Khan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!