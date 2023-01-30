‘Splitsvilla X4’ host Sunny Leone shared her struggle story to motivate the contestant Kashish Thakur on the show.

In the recent episode, it was seen that Kashish thought of making a connection with Uorfi Javed but was left heartbroken as she revealed that she is a mischief maker.

Moreover, Kashish was seen sitting in the safe zone with his ideal match Akashlina, but his true connection Mehak is in the Dumping Zone. Kashish was worried because Hamid and Soundous had the power to dump someone and they would most likely kick Mehak out.

Kashish said: “If Mehak is going, I am also leaving the show as I have given her a commitment and I won’t back out from that. She is my priority.”

Kashish was so disheartened that he was willing to leave the show. Then Sunny consoled him by sharing her own story in the industry.

She said: “I have been noticing you from Day 1 and I know exactly how you function,” she’s seen telling Kashish. “But if you lose this show because of a girl, that would be a different type of loss. I will give you an example of myself: if I had taken everyone seriously since I got here in this country, I would have packed my bags and gone back home.”

“It’s been 10 years and I am still here; I didn’t care what people have said out loud and they still do. Many will stoop low to demean you for no reason and this made me even stronger. Even though this is one show, I want you to look at the bigger picture and that bigger picture for you would be to win,” she added.

‘Splitsvilla X4′ airs on MTV.

