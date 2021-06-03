When Sunny Leone takes aim, she shoots straight through the heart.

In a string of new Instagram pictures she posted on Wednesday, the glamour star is seen engaging in an archery session. She takes aim with a bow and arrow, dressed casually in stunning yellow shorts and a crop top. She completed her look with sunglasses.

“Thru your heart,” Sunny Leone wrote as the caption.

Check out the post shared by Sunny Leone below:

The pictures seem to be taken during a task in the youth-based reality show Splitsvilla, which she co-judges with actor Rannvijay Singha.

Sunny is currently shooting for her upcoming psychological thriller film Shero. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

