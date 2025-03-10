Suits LA has been making headlines since it was first announced. The show, a spin-off of Suits starring Gabriel Macht in the lead, premiered to mixed reviews. So far, three episodes have aired, and fans are still warming up to its newness. Suits LA is led by Stephen Amell, who plays Ted Black.

Following the news of Suits characters reprising their roles, Harvey Specter is finally making a comeback! The character, played by Gabriel Macht in the original show, is a tough-as-nails lawyer with a few quirks of his own. Macht has been away from the limelight since Suits completed airing. His reprisal of Harvey Specter is undoubtedly a treat for the fans of the original cast and story.

What Is Harvey Specter’s Role In Suits La?

Harvey Specter will appear in episode 4 of Suits LA, titled “Batman Returns.” The episode will showcase Ted Black and Harvey Specter’s dynamic. The nature and extent of Specter’s role have been kept under wraps since the comeback announcement. According to Aaron Korsh’s comment to TV Insider, Specter “has a connection to Ted in the past, and that will end up resurfacing in the present.”

NBC’s official logline for episode 4 reads, “Ted and Erica take on Samantha to save Lester’s movie, but the battle may hurt his murder trial. Rick enlists Stuart’s help when a difficult actor is arrested. In the past, the danger of going against a mob boss sends Ted to an old friend.”

In the teaser, Specter is seen at the bar with Ted Black and his brother Eddie (played by Carson A. Egan). He orders a drink for himself and boasts his smartness at Black. This teaser gives an insight into Macht’s role and whets the appetite of Suits fans. In other news, Rick Hoffman will also reprise his character Louis Litt in one episode of Suits LA. However, the exact nature of his role has not yet been revealed.

Watch the teaser for Suits LA’s upcoming episode here:

