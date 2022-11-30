Can you imagine a new show beating Netflix’s iconic Stranger Things franchise? Well, that just happened and as much as we’re sad, we are also happy because it’s none other than Wednesday. The show stars Jenna Ortega in the lead and is receiving phenomenal reviews by critics as well as fans across the globe whereas ST is headlined by Millie Bobby Brown and for the longest time, it has been one of the most trending shows on the OTT giant. Now reportedly, Wednesday has surpassed ST Season 4 and has become the 4th most-watched English language series in a week for the streaming platform. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Stranger Things Season 4 volume 1 was released this year in July and has been shattering records ever since. But it looks like the franchise has finally gotten a competition with Jenna’s show which is making headlines for it’s intriguing storyline and cast.

Netflix reportedly released the data where the streaming giant revealed that Wednesday has set a new record for them and how. The show stars Jenna Ortega in a titular role and has clocked 341 million hours (approx) of watch time in its first week itself which is HUGE.

Going by the numbers, Wednesday has now surpassed Millie Bobby Brown led Stranger Things Season 4 and has set a new record for itself.

ST reportedly garnered 335 million hours of watch time in its first week which makes Wednesday surpassing it by a good margin.

However, if you still go by the month on month data, Stranger Things still holds the record for being the most-watched English-language series with 1.35 billion hours of watch time.

Congratulations to the entire cast of Wednesday, kudos to y’all!

