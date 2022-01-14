The most awaited show to come out of the Netflix mill right now is Stranger Things 4. The world is anticipated to know what happens next in the life of the people from Hawkins. The Millie Bobby Brown starrer was in production for the longest. The biggest mystery about the show is the release date and the makers have left the fans in a curious state for a bit too longer than they expected. Now it seems like the curious fans have themselves cracked the date.

If you are not aware, Stranger Things 4 is one of the big-budget projects to be highly hit by the pandemic. It went on floors in early 2020 and stayed in production for almost 2 years. With multiple lockdowns and delays due to actors and crew contracting Covid-19, the team wrapped up the season after a lot of hardship. The makers finally gave fans a bit detailed gateway into the world in November 2021. But the release date was still missing.

Turns out a few fans on the internet has used that very teaser to crack the release date of Stranger Things 4. As per a fan, a contact number shown in the teaser is now functional and it is probably revealing the release date. Read on to know.

A Redditor u/mart_btar shared his unique experience as per We Got This Covered. He wrote, “My friend and I were reviewing the Stranger Things 4 teasers and tried to call this number shown on the Surfer Boy Pizza van 805-45-PIZZA. According to an article on cbr.com, the phone number used to lead to nothing but a voice saying “The phone number you just dialled is now active.” However, if you try to call it now, it plays Happy Birthday music. This may be related to the title tease for episode 6 of ST3 which was supposed to be “The Birthday” but got changed, with nothing related to a birthday being included in season 3. Also, the location of the call traced back to San Luis Obispo, CA. Let me know your theories!”

The comment section of this post as soon flooded. Another fab decoded and wrote that the release date is July 15, as it marks the anniversary of the show. And surprisingly it is also a Friday this year. And many agreed to that particular comment and got excited. The makers now have to do the reveal soon or the fans will go crazy waiting.

