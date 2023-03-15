Srushti Tawade who was a part of MTV Hustle 2.0 became massively popular after she had a successful run on the reality show. She might have not won the title but she did win the hearts of her fans across the globe with her quirky and catchy raps. The one that became insanely popular was ‘Main Nahi To Kaun’ and now it has got a Pakistani rendition. Hearing it, netizens are having a gala time mocking a female contestant from the neighbouring country who appeared on a reality show there as her video is now doing the rounds on social media. Netizens even dragged Taylor Swift in the comments section and how. Scroll below to watch the video.

Now Srushti’s viral rap didn’t go down with a few netizens on social media who trolled her for the same but guess what, you can love her or hate her but you certainly can’t ignore her. She did happen to make a mark and name for herself on the show and in the hearts of her fans!

Now coming back to the topic, an Instagram page named ‘Dr Diga Diga’ shared the video of a Pakistani female contestant who chose to sing Srushti Tawade’s ‘Main Nahi Toh Kaun’ with a caption that read, “aao toh baitho toh 🗿”.

Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to the Pakistani rendition of ‘Main Nahi Toh Kaun’ a user on Instagram commented, “Real id se aao taylor swift.” Another user commented, “Yeh wala confidence chahiye life mei.”

“I think my internet is lagging and clip is running in 144p,” a third user commented. A fourth user commented, “Ranu Mondal trying to sing english song.”

What are your thoughts on Srushti Tawade’s rap song getting a Pakistani rendition? Tell us in the space below.

