Want to have a great laugh? A Twitter thread of Squid Game is going viral, and the reason will leave you rolling on the floor laughing. The South Korean show became famous after its release due to its underlying theme of class disparity which echoes throughout the globe, as it is a common problem. Not only that, but the show also became Netflix’s most-watched series, with around 111 million viewers.

Advertisement

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the drama series stars HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae, Gong Yoo, Wi Ha-joon, Park Hae Soo and many more talented actors. Recently, a Twitter user created a hilarious thread out of it while paralleling it with stills from the Bollywood film series Hera Pheri.

Advertisement

A treat for the cinephiles, the Squid Game and Hera Pheri franchise thread created by the Twitter user showcases photographs from the series and the Akshay Kumar starrer, which creates a parallel between several scenes. The caption of the tweet read, “Made Squid Game x Hera Pheri Franchise scene-parallels like a true cinephile.”

Check out the thread here:

Made Squid Game x Hera Pheri Franchise scene-parallels like a true cinephile (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pCoKXdBJUs — Nikhil (@niquotein) November 1, 2021

If one goes back and thinks about the Hera Pheri franchise, it can be noted that both the movie and Squid Game fall along similar lines of showing poverty and desperation amongst those in debt. Other than Akshay Kumar, the Bollywood film series stars Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty as the lead actors. Many more talented actors like Tabu, Om Puri, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever also star in the franchise.

More fans of the film and the series started to chime in with more parallels between the two.

Previously it was also reported that the third sequel of Hera Pheri is in the making. Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Paresh Rawal are rumoured to be starring in it. Not a lot about it has been revealed, so till then, the fan can enjoy the funny parallel between the franchise and Squid Game.

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: Ed Sheeran Talks About Backlash To His Cameo; Says, “Feel Like I Pissed Off A Lot Of People”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube