After the massive success of Solo Leveling Season 1, we all have been eagerly waiting for updates on Solo Leveling Season 2. Adapted from the South Korean web novel of the same name, Season 1 was aired on Crunchyroll in January this year with 12 episodes.

Jinwoo’s character as the weakest hunter instantly spiked the audience’s interest; hence, the season 2 of Solo Leveling was inevitable. The good news is, we have an update on the upcoming season of the anime. Studio producer Atsushi Kaneko took to social media platform X to share that Solo Leveling’s Japanese voice cast has officially finished dubbing for Season 2.

He wrote, “There are so many things I can’t say, but first of all, I’d like to say a big thank-you to all the cast members for their hard work! Season 2 is progressing at a furious pace, just a little longer.” As per the message, we can expect more updates soon. Despite the fact that the release date has not yet been announced, we are anticipating Solo Leveling Season 2 to premiere by the end of 2024.

The dark fantasy anime takes place in a contemporary setting where humans with unique abilities, called the hunters, are tasked with defending humanity against deadly monsters. We see Jinwoo Sung struggling every day, as he is the weakest hunter of all mankind. But one random day, his world turns upside down when he gets a chance to level up and become one of the strongest hunters.

Because of the success of season 1, expectations are high for its sequel. Apart from Jinwoo, we can also expect the character development of some other characters. Sota Farushashi, a fellow producer, stated earlier that Season 2 will devote time to developing characters aside from Jinwoo Sung, something fans had been demanding since Season 1 concluded.

