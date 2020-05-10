Smriti Irani Shares A Throwback Video Remembering Her Television Journey & OH GOD We’re Missing Those Days!

Back in the day, the actor turned politician Smriti Irani used to rule the television scene in India. She was the face of one of the most successful shows of all time Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Recently, Smriti Irani shared a throwback video that featured some of her former contemporaries from the TV industry.

The video Smriti Irani shared featured the title song of Star Parivar Awards and featured many famous faces from television like Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Bose Roy, Rupali Ganguly, Sakshi Tanwar, Shweta Tiwari and many others.

Along with the video, Smriti Irani wrote – “The year was 2004…while my politics took me on a new journey, I found my extended family patiently waiting every night at 10.30 for me to come home which though imaginary was still very much ours. Some said I cried a lot, many got exasperated by the sheer histrionics on screen but my fondest memories are of those who embraced me, blessed me for we were bound by the magic of a tv screen.”

Smriti Irani added, “Countless blessings later as I turn back the clock today I see numerous faces I call friends and colleagues. Some like Sudha Aunty (Ba) and the legendary Pandhari Juker my makeup wizard are no longer with us. Many are a phone call away; so during this lockdown make a call to an old friend from work.. kya pata they might remember us as fondly as we do. @ektarkapoor @ronitboseroy @karishmaktanna @hitentejwani @huseinkk @juhiparmar @sangitara2341 @karmarkar_kiran @shweta.tiwari (sic).”

Before making a career in politics, Smriti Irani was one of the most prominent faces of television as she played the role of Tulsi in TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu for 8 years straight.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!