Happy Mother’s Day 2020! Urvashi Rautela On Her Mom Meera Rautela: “She Is A Superwoman….”

Mother’s Day is always a special holiday, and this year is no exception. Still, there’s no denying that 2020’s festivities will feel a bit different from years past. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, moms everywhere will be hunkered down at home with their little ones — and that includes the celebrities celebrating Mother’s Day. Bollywood celebrities are no exception, in this case, Urvashi Rautela calls her mom as Wonderwoman and superwoman and says that she has learned a lot of things about life from her mother.

When talking about the turning point of life and how her mother supported her she said, ” when I won two international pageants back to back ‘Miss Tourism World, China’, and ‘Miss Asian SuperModel’ in South Korea, so she was always there throughout the journey and I still remember, when I had a hard time to figure out what I really wanna do with my life, career what are my goals, dreams and am I on the right path or not, And she was always there to motivate and support me, and I really feel lucky to have her.

”She is a complete perfect woman and as I said she is a superwoman and Wonderwoman, she is perfect, and all-rounder in terms of everything, be it cooking, dancing, singing, or Business, Beauty or makeup. All the DIY and desi homemade skin remedies that I’ve learned have come from her. She is a true definition of perfect Indian women and everything I’ve learned about life is from her.” Urvashi Rautela said. The actress wished all the mother’s out there a very Happy Mother’s Day and said, ”I feel really happy and blessed to be Meera Rautela’s daughter.”

On the work front, “Beat pe thumka”, a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi Rautela has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick “Virgin Bhanupriya”.

