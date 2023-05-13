Actress Apeksha Porwal has made Indians proud by being the first Indian to make her mark in the Arabic market by playing the Indian lead in the web series Slave Market. Having worked with an international crew, the show was shot across Egypt, and other middle eastern countries. Being a travel lover and soaking in the sun from various timezones, we stumbled upon some surreal pictures that give us a tour of the Middle East.

When in the country having one of the oldest civilizations, it is mandatory to visit one of the seven wonders of the world, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Here we see the Slave Market star looking gorgeous and sun kissed, posing in a short floral dress against the backdrop of the lovely pyramids. She definitely knows how to beat the heat in style.

Apeksha looked svelte in a white cropped top and trekking pants, as she explored Capital Centre Arjaan by Rotana. The actress looked super stylish as she paired the outfit with silver hoops, which added a hint of glamour to this comfy look.

Apeksha explored Beirut, Lebanon, on one of her days off, from the hectic schedule of her web series, Slave Market. She looked perfect with open flowing tresses in a white shirt dress, which she intelligently paired with black thigh-high boots and a pair of shades, to keep the blazing sun rays at bay, as she enjoyed some warm sea breeze at Zaitunay Bay.

Apeksha explored Old Souk and Jounieh in Lebanon by foot. She looked quite modish donning a loose crop long sleeved top on white trousers, as she paired the outfit with a striking red cap which instantly added colour to her all white look and protected her eyes from the blazing middle eastern sun.

These beautiful moments from her shoot of the Slave Market made us slip into the Middle East and this journey was nothing short of a delight. Apeksha surely knows how to capture the essence of every place making it worth a while when tapped into it.

