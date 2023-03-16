Actress Apeksha Porwal, who rose to fame with her debut series ‘Undekhi’ and was also seen in ‘Badhaai Do’ and season one of the international English-Arabic show ‘Slave Market’, has now started shooting for the second season of the show in Abu Dhabi.

‘Slave Market’ is a period drama set in the early 20th century when slavery was practiced in different parts of the world in a very organised manner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Directed by Lassad Queslati, the Undekhi fame Apeksha Porwal starrer show consists of five stories titled British line, Arab line, African line, and Indian line. All the stories deal with a common subject of slavery and its prevalence during that period.

Expressing her excitement, Apeksha Porwal said: “Shooting ‘Slave Market season 1’ was a beautiful and enriching experience. The amount of love the audience gave the show was the cherry on the cake. I am super excited to start shooting season 2 in Abu Dhabi and cannot wait to share my character’s journey ahead with the audiences.”

The nine-episode series, which is produced by Middle Eastern media behemoth MBC Studios, is written by renowned Kuwaiti author Heba Mashari Hamada and helmed by Tunisian director Lassaad Oueslati.

Apeksha Porwal plays an Indian princess, who is captured and sold into slavery.

Must Read: Adarsh Gourav Meets Farmers’ Widows Ahead Of ‘Extrapolations’ Shoot: “Talking To Them Made Me Aware Of A Reality That’s Neither Well Reported Or…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News