Sidharth Sagar REVEALS He Was Offered Bigg Boss 13, Nach Baliye 9; He Refused Them Because Of Subuhi Joshi

The story of Sidharth Sagar and his fiance Subuhi Joshi has been inviting new developments with every passing hour. After Sidharth getting accused by Subuhi for getting violent, there have been talking happening from both sides.

Yesterday, Sidharth revealed to TOI about how Subuhi hit her first. He had said, “About the incident when she called the cops, we had an argument and Subuhi hit me first. My nose started bleeding. She wasn’t leaving me and in an attempt to release myself, I moved her away from me. She could have got hurt in that process. I fled the house forgetting my phone behind. When I came back to collect my phone, Subuhi had already called the cops. I could have done that too, but I didn’t want the matter to escalate.”

He also gave some exclusive bytes to Spotboye revealing he was offered Bigg Boss 13. He said, “I am not a person who believes in going for parties and chilling with friends to lighten up the mood. Subuhi wanted me to do and when I didn’t, she started getting very cranky, The cracks deepened in March when Colors offered me to participate in Bigg Boss 13 with her, Then I was asked to do Nach Baliye 9, then one more show on ZEE 5 was offered to us as a couple— but I refused all.”

He also got emotional about the same and added, “She has already moved on and I am seeing her partying and living her life. I will also do the same. After all, I also have a life and it’s my right to enjoy it. Lastly, I would just say if you don’t want to be with someone, don’t make it look so ugly.”

