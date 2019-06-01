From Witnessing Award Functions To UEFA Champions League, Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Are All The Couple Goals We Need!

After attending the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony in London, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his ladylove Shibani Dandekar now have their eyes set on the football field.

They will witness the UEFA Champions League finale in Madrid.

Farhan has been invited by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to attend the final match which will take place between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, read a statement.

The couple, who even visited the stadium a day before the match, shared a few photographs on social media. In one of the images, Farhan and Shibani can be seen posing in front of the UEFA Champions Trophy.

“This cup ain’t for sharing,” Farhan wrote on Instagram.

Sharing a glimpse of the stadium, Farhan shared a photograph in which he is sitting in one of the empty stands. He captioned it: “The calm before tomorrow’s storm.”

The UEFA Champions League Final will be telecast on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 on June 2.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!