Mirzapur is among the pioneer shows that popularized the concept of OTT in India. Already having three blockbuster seasons under the belt, the franchise’s lore is set to expand with Mirzapur: The Film. Besides the movie’s announcement, additional details, including the plot, cast, release date, and more, are under wraps. However, the cast of the original series has been discussing the film’s potential, giving fans a brief idea of what they can expect.

Among them is Shweta Tripathi, the actress who plays Golu Gupta in Mirzapur. In a recent interview with Screen, she provided some insights on what the cast expects from the film. Tripathi’s recent comments provide fans with a brief idea of when the events of Mirzapur: The Film will be set.

Shweta Tripathi Believes Mirzapur: The Film Has To Do Something With Season One

During the interview, Shweta Tripathi re-confirmed that Munna Bhaiya is present in the upcoming film and will be played by Divyendu Tripathi only. While fans hoped Munna Bhaiya would be alive after season two, Tripathi had a different view. She believes the film’s events will be set in the past because Munna passed away at the end of season two.

“So, from what I understand, because Munna (played by Divyendu) is a part of it, it has to do something with season one. We can’t be bringing back a character to life after he dies in the last season. It is based in a time when Munna is still alive and I think Sweety (played by Shriya Pilgaonkar) is also still alive,” Shweta Tripathi to Screen. However, Shweta also dropped a not-so-promising update about the movie’s development, stating that no cast members have been contacted about the film.

“But we have not got a call yet from Excel blocking our dates. So we are all waiting for it. But one thing I know is that it is going to be power-packed and it’s going to have the swag. It is going to be the beast of the heartland and I cannot wait to read the script… I can’t wait to see what happens in the film.” Her recent remarks show that Shweta Tripathi is as excited about the Mirzapur film as the fans are.

