Shweta Tiwari On Daughter Palak Tiwari: “She’s Aware Of The Ways Of The Industry & The Struggle I’ve Been To”

Shweta Tiwari has been a part of the TV industry for almost two decades. The actress rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay and made a place for herself in the viewers’ hearts with her character Prerna.

The actress is a doting mother to daughter Palak and son Reyansh. When Ekta announced that she is bringing back Kasautii on TV, there were reports that Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak will reprise Prerna’s role. However, those were just rumours.

So is her daughter Palak planning to join television? The Parvarish actress shared with Hindustan Times that Palak wants to be an educated actor and sound intelligent when she talks. Tiwari revealed that her daughter is quite focussed and is willing to wait for the right project to make her debut on the TV screen. Currently, Palak wants to focus on her studies.

The Kasautii actress mentioned that her daughter Palak is aware of how the acting industry works as she has seen it all since childhood. Shweta stated, “She has seen a lot about the industry through my experiences. I have been at my shoot right after a cyst operation, though I had eye infections, fever and other stress and pressure I went through. She is aware of the ways of the industry and the struggle I have been to.”

Currently, Shweta is all set to return to TV after a long sabbatical with the show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

