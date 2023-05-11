Zee Café is recognized for taking action based on their comprehension of the viewers’ needs and interests and presenting the finest stuff to them. The channel has recently unveiled a new, very dramatic weekend slot that features fresh episodes of spectacular crime, comedy, and drama miniseries.

Through this property, the channel has announced the telecast of Shut Eye every Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM on their property Café Crime Chronicles.

Shut Eye takes the viewers through the journey of Charlie, a scammer with a small chain of fortune-telling storefronts and contracts building tricks for a family that controls the business in the greater chunk of LA.

A blow to the head from a client’s angry boyfriend intersects with a hypnosis session while auditioning a new “clairvoyant,” and suddenly, a man whose entire life has been based on fraud begins to see and feel some very real and fundamental truths. Do his instincts change? Or he continues to ravel in the clutches of crime. Watch Shut Eye to know.

Spend your weekends uncovering the mystery in ‘Shut Eye’ only on Zee Café

