Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar says that she’s here to showcase her versatility through her performances and is consciously seeking projects that prevent her from being stereotyped.

Advertisement

Shriya says: “It feels surreal at this point that both my shows ‘Guilty Minds‘ and ‘The Broken News’ have got such critical appreciation and love from the viewers. This truly is an exciting, new phase in my career and I have nothing but gratitude for the love and appreciation coming my way.

Advertisement

“It means a lot to receive messages, especially from young girls who have been inspired by the characters of Kashaf and Radha. I’ve never taken this for granted.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar added: “After playing a forensics expert, a lawyer and a news reporter, I am now doing a comedy-drama ‘Taaza Khabar’ with Bhuvan Bam where I play a sex worker. It’s unlike anything I’ve done before which is super exciting.

“There’s another film coming up which is a romantic comedy of sorts. I want to continue to challenge myself and don’t want to give people a chance to stereotype me in any way which is why I am consciously seeking out different genres and characters. I also want to explore more films.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar awaits the release of ‘Crackdown’ Season 2, ‘Taaza Khabar’, a romantic comedy and a few exciting titles.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi Misses His ‘Nattu Kaka’ Ghanshyam Nayak Says, “Woh Jaha Bhi Honge Hum Sab Ko…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram