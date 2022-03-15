‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress Shraddha Arya recreated Deepika Padukone’s look as Shantipriya from the movie ‘Om Shanti Om for the retro party theme in the show.

The actress shares how she loved the character of Shantipriya and Deepika Padukone’s performance.

Talking about the sequence in the show, Shraddha says: “We are shooting a sequence where we are celebrating Mahesh Papa’s (essayed by Naveen Sain) birthday and the theme of the party is retro. All family members dressed to impress, and the shoot left us wanting for more. I am recreating the look of Shantipriya from the movie ‘Om Shanti Om’.”

She further speaks about her retro look in the show: “I have tried multiple looks with a countless number of costumes, and I have shown my versatility on many occasions in the past for our viewers. Shantipriya’s character is one of my favourite characters which Deepika Padukone essayed.”

“I am always excited for new challenges, and this fresh avatar was a comfortable change. The look in the 70s and 80s was interesting and charming. The retro look is royal, and it excites me, always. The viewers will get to see me in this look in a few upcoming episodes, and I am sure it will be exciting for the viewers as well,” adds the actress.

The actress was previously in the news when she spoke about the two-year leap in the show

Talking about the leap, Shraddha Arya mentioned: “The two-year leap is filled with new twists and turns. The fresh narrative will see Preeta returning to the Luthra house with the sole intention of saving the family from the clutches of Prithvi Malhotra.”

The constant chaos in Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) lives has surely grabbed the attention of the audience. The episode before the leap will show Preeta being forced to leave the Luthra house by Karan and her family.

The show will take a two-year leap unfolding a new narrative. The audience will see Preeta living with her family and working as a physiotherapist in a clinic. Mahesh Luthra (Naveen Saini) pleads Preeta to save the Luthra family from Prithvi Malhotra (Sanjay Gagnani). Preeta decides to return to the Luthra mansion and realises it’s now owned and run by Prithvi Malhotra.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

