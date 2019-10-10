Shilpa Shinde Hits Back At Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Says It Is ‘Karma’

Shilpa Shinde won many hearts with her stint in the Bigg Boss house in the 11th season but Shilpa was also the centre for a lot of flak after she was branded as the kitchen queen for being constantly seen in the kitchen. What’s more is that current Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee was one of them and after her recent outburst in the house, Shilpa has found her opportunity to give it back.

Shilpa was recently quizzed about her take to Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s emotional meltdown in the BB kitchen where she was heard saying, “I am not a naukrani here,” to this Shilpa has said, “My fans have been messaging me on Whats app and showing me all the tweets that Devoleena had done against me when I was in the Bigg Boss 11 house. I had a good laugh. I have always said cooking for 13/14 strangers is not an easy thing. I stepped into the kitchen as no one else was ready to take on the responsibility. I was not following cameras, the cameras followed me and showed to the viewers my real side. Not just Devoleena there were many other TV celebrities who made fun of me and said I was always seen in the kitchen. “

Shlipa was further quoted by TOI saying, “I hope Devoleena will now understand what all goes behind cooking a meal for everyone. I can only say it’s karma and everyone has to pay for it. Till yesterday, I wasn’t even aware that Devoleena was against me or had tweeted against me. They told that I don’t do tasks, but cooking everyday for so many people was a task in itself.”

An emotional Shilpa further said she loves cooking which was one of the reason why she cooked whole heartedly for everyone in the house. Bigg Boss 13 sees an all celebrity lineup and is currently being well received by the audiences.

