Popular actress Shefali Jariwala is now enjoying immense fame and success after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actress was one of the strongest contestants on the controversial reality show and received a large amount of love as well as support from the audience.

The actress also seems to be having the time of her life in the Maldives now. The Kaanta Laga actress is currently on vacation at the beach destination with her husband, actor Parag Tyagi. She also shared some pictures from her vacation where she seemed to have a lot of fun.

Shefali Jariwala looks gorgeous in a black bikini as she poses happily for the camera. She also captioned the picture, “Girls just wanna have sun” followed by hashtags #fun #sea #sun #mykindofplace #oceanlover #vacaymode and #maldives.

That’s not it. Shefali also shared a few more pictures from the Maldives. She shared the picture on Tuesday and wrote: “The beach is calling and I must go…” Take a look at the pictures below:

Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi flew to the Maldives earlier this week. Here are the first two pictures from their vacation.

Shefali became a household name after the video album Kaanta Laga was released in 2002. The actress has also appeared in a special role in Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Apart from this, she has featured in the remix versions of the songs Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar and Maal Bhari Aahe, as well as in Meet Bros’ music video Pyaar Humaayn Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya.

What do you think about Shefali Jariwala’s vacation pics from the Maldives? Let us know in the comments.

