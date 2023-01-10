Rannvijay Singha, who was seen in the first season of Shark Tank India as the host, is missing from the recent season. While many assumed why Rannvijay had to leave the show, the actor recently revealed the reason. The former host of Shark Tank India says he had a great time meeting the new generation of entrepreneurs.

In the latest season of Shark Tank India, Rannvijay Singha is replaced by comedian Rahul Dua who is hosting the show. As Rahul Dua is getting appreciation for the comic timing that he brings during the show, check out what Rannvijay has to say on leaving the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a story by Hindustan Times, Rannvijay had a great experience and “loved the concept of the show”. He realized there was nothing much he could do, and hence he decided to quit. He says, “As a host, I did not have much to do. By the time the edits were done, we all realized that there was no way to push more of Rannvijay on the show.”

Rannvijay Singha later explains that the decision came with a mutual agreement with the makers of Shark Tank India. He says, “Even during the edits of the first season, they were like there is no space. It was more of a mutual decision. Now, the production does not just do one show. There will be more things happening.”

In comparison to Rannvijay’s previous shows, he did not have much to contribute to Shark Tank India. He accepted that he could not have much fun during Shark Tank India as used to host the other shows. “I wanted to give myself an opportunity to get out of my comfort zone”, said Rannvijay Singha on trying his hands with Shark Tank India Season 1.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Makers Eyeing To Stays In The Top 10 On The TRP List, Look Forward To Getting Missing Characters Back

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News