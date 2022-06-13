After giving splendid and memorable films in films, Shahid Kapoor is all set to enter the digital or OTT world with two web series. He’ll be debuting with Raj & DK’s Farzi, and post that, he also has a series with Ali Abbas Zafar. Now, the actor opens up about exploring OTT and credits Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2 for his digital debut.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the news of Shahid making his OTT debut came last year and fans were left excited. Even before that show came out, another exciting news about his collab with Ali Abbas Zafar for a series got broke. Shahid fans are definitely in a treat and recently opened up about exploring the new world and much more.

Advertisement

Talking to Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor said, “I have been working for almost two decades now, and now loving and watching OTT content. I put myself first as an audience member. I like to do what I enjoy as that. If I see a show or a film, consume something, it’s only a natural consequence I will look for material that’s similar.”

“That too in a different format altogether, where people will see me in over eight-nine episodes. I had loved Raj and DK’s The Family Man 2. They called me for a film, I asked if they had a show for me. They went ‘really?’, and I said yes! It’s exciting to collaborate with people who are at the top of their game, and in India they are the best of the best,” Shahid Kapoor added while revealing what inspired him to take up the digital route.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for such stories.

Must Read: Munawar Faruqui Brutally Trolled For Cracking A Joke On Justin Bieber’s Face Paralysis, Netizens Say “Kyu Panga Le Raha Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram