Rajpal Yadav has been entertaining fans for years now and it feels good that the actor is able to tickle funny bones even now despite a big evolution in the comedy genre. His recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has turned out to be a big box office success. However, amid all the love the actor is receiving, Rajpal reveals that he doesn’t feel good to be known just as a comedian.

For the unversed, Rajpal reprised his character of Chhote Pandit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As expected, the audience is loving his comic avatar and the actor is one of the major factors behind the film’s success. Not just BB 2 but the actor has made several roles memorable with his superb comic timing. Apart from comic roles, Rajpal is a highly versatile actor and the latest example is his film Ardh, which is on Zee5.

Talking to YouTuber CurlyTales, Rajpal Yadav said, “(In my opinion) I play the lead only, some character has length and some has strength. I have never been able to think that I am playing a supporting role. According to the director’s interpretation, we are all students in front of the camera. That’s why I don’t feel happy when someone calls me a comedian. I can also not be upset about it when people want me to give their love like this, but I believe that my name has been put into such a small category – a comedian,” while sharing if he ever aspired to play a lead hero when he came to Mumbai.

Rajpal Yadav also shared that he’s serious in real life which helps him in doing comedy in films.

