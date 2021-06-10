As Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan’s romantic track, Baarish Ban Jaana was much loved by the fans. As most know, the shooting of the same took place in Kashmir. Now, it seems like the leading actor is quite busy with his tight schedule and has no time to chill!

Advertisement

That’s right! Shaheer is currently in Siliguri shooting in the valleys of this city for his upcoming project.

As per sources, Shaheer Sheikh post completing his shoot for Baarish Ban Jaana left for Siliguri to shoot for his next. Not much is revealed about this upcoming project but the fans surely can expect a lot hidden in the box which is yet to unveil by the star.

Advertisement

Trending

Shaheer Sheikh soon will be coming back to the bay post concluding the shoot for his next and has a number of projects in the pipeline.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actors Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sidhwai & Others Are Celebrating – The Reason Is Special, Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube