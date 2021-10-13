Kapil Sharma a few years ago was going through a really low phase in life where he was battling anxiety and depression after his brawl with Sunil Grover went viral. Amid all of this, Shah Rukh Khan helped the comedian and gave him sensible advice and it really helped him get back in shape mentally and physically. Scroll below to read further details.

Advertisement

It was at the trailer launch of his film ‘Firangi’ where he revealed that SRK helped him and gave him life-changing advice.

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma opened up at the trailer launch of his film and spoke about his fight with alcoholism and suicidal thoughts. The comedian was reportedly going through depression and anxiety as well. It was then Shah Rukh Khan asked him to take a break and gather himself amid his brawl with Sunil Grover.

Kapil Sharma said, “I could not step on the stage to perform and would cancel the shoot. I suffered from anxiety and drank myself silly. I would stay locked up in the office with my pet dog. People stopped coming on the show and I went off the radar.”

The comedian further added, “One of my close friends asked me to shift to his seaside apartment. He thought a change of scene would be good for me. As I saw the wide expanse of the sea from his balcony, I felt like jumping into it. I was depressed; it felt like the world was gunning for me.”

Kapil Sharma then spoke about slipping into depression and said, “I used to travel a lot for my film. Almost 7-8 hours used to go in it. And the media used to tell so much about me that I’m an alcoholic and all. I never had a PR to control all the image bashing. Then, there is Twitter and all this pressure. Now, I am impulsive – that’s just the way I am. I can’t do anything about it. However I may be, one thing is certain that I am a complete pure-hearted soul. All this negative publicity had put me in depression.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka Gets An Emotional Tribute From Mumbai’s Gada Electronics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube