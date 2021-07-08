The pandemic has been difficult for everyone mentally, physically and financially including celebrities. Recently, television actress Shagufta Ali came forward and spoke about not having work and having health issues. Now, friends across the industry are helping the Sasural Simar Ka actress and the latest addition to this is esteemed Bollywood director, Rohit Shetty. Indian Film & Television Director’s Association’s (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit made the revelation.

Yes, you heard it right. Rohit is known for his giving and charitable nature and last year also, the director helped a lot of people amid the pandemic.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ashoke Pandit said, “When I found out about Shagufta Ali’s financial troubles, I reached out to her to know how we can help her. After understanding her plight, I spoke to Rohit Shetty who immediately agreed to help Shagufta ji. He has donated a generous amount, and we are really thankful to him for that. I am reaching out to more people from the industry, and I have got a good response so far.”

Ali also spoke to the publication and said, “It was done immediately, and I am very very obliged. I am so grateful and so thankful to him. God bless him for whatever he has done for me. He has never met me, we have never ever come face to face, I have never spoken to him on the phone, and he went all out and did something like this. I am absolutely grateful. The doctor is busy so I’ll be taking his appointment next week, and my treatment will begin again.”

Shagufta Ali revealed that she has been out of work since 2018 and told PTI, “It’s a long treatment and an expensive one, for which I was facing financial troubles. So I finally opened up to friends in the industry, asking for help because I was unable to carry on without support. The pandemic has been difficult for everyone but I have been going through a lockdown for the past four years…When the work stopped, my stress levels increased. That shot up my diabetes. I tried to manage things on my own by selling off my car and jewellery as I didn’t ask for help initially. I had no mutual funds or fixed deposits so the money came from there to run the house.”

Kudos to Rohit Shetty for coming forward and helping the actress. What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

