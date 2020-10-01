Sehnoor Strongly Reacts To Hathras Rape Case, Questions “Why Is Our Rule Not Strict?”

On September 14, a disturbing incident came to light at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a nineteen-year-old girl was gang-raped and threatened to brutally kill her. While she was admitted to ‘J N Medical College and Hospital’ in Aligarh, her condition was critical. She lost the fight of her life on Tuesday. Now Sehnoor has opened up about the same.

Bollywood celebrities reacted to the death of the Hathras victim, calling the death a matter of shame for the nation and demanding that the guilty be hanged or shot on the spot. Sehnoor is also shattered with the incident and is demanding justice for the victim as soon as possible.

Sehnoor says “Angry & Sad, all at once!!! Where are you going to put such cruelty??? Why is our rule, not so strict that any person may commit this crime? The guilty should be harshly punished, by being hanged. And such cases should be resolved soon. Lots of strength to Manisha’s Family🙏🏼 ”

On the work front, Sehnoor’s ‘Girlfriend’ Song received a good response from her fans. Recently, ‘Badan Pe Sitare 2.0’ music video has been released with Asim Riaz ,which has been a blockbuster and is still trending on YouTube. Sehnoor made her debut as a singer from this song. Very soon she is coming up with another new project, which she will announce soon.

