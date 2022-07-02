With US supreme court ‘Roe Vs Wade’ case being overturned, abortion has turned out to be one of the most talked-about topics over the past week. The decision has sparked a rage amongst women worldwide. Amidst this, Scared Game’s ‘Kuku’ Kubbra Sait has made some shocking revelations on abortion too.

Advertisement

Kubbra – who’s been a part of the Bollywood industry for quite some time now, is known for her iconic roles in Scared Games, Sultan, Ready, Jawaani Jaaneman, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and many more.

Advertisement

Recently Kubbra Sait made headlines for her book, ‘Open Book: Not Quite A Memoir.’ In it, the actress has penned down all about her early life – the past struggle, and many more details. In her book, she also talked about how she had been molested by a family member when she was very young. Apart from this, the Sacred Games actress also spoke about how she had a one-night stand which led her to get pregnant and had to terminate that pregnancy as she wasn’t ready to be a mother.

Talking about the same in a recent Times Now, Kubbra Sait claimed that she had no regrets about getting that abortion. She said, “I think I was not ready for it. I was not ready because I was not ready for it as a human being. I don’t think I am still ready. I don’t understand this pressure around women to get married at 23 and have children by the time they are 30.” She also added, “Of course I felt like a terrible human being! A horrible human being because of that choice I had made. “But my feeling bad did not come from how I felt but rather how other people would perceive it.”

Woah!

Meanwhile, in another interview with ETimes, Kubbra Sait talked about how she got bullied in her childhood. The actress claimed that she was called a cobra and Medusa because of her curly hair. In the interview she said, “My name’s Kubbra, I was called Cobra. My hair was curly, I was called Medusa. I have never allowed anyone to body shame me but I was bullied in school because of the colour of my eyes.”

For more updates make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: When Alia Bhatt Dedicated Apparently An Illegal Version Of Ellie Goulding’s Love Me Like You Do On Instagram Which Landed Her In Piracy Soup

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram