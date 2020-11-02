Scam 1992 Screenwriter Karan Vyas On Show’s Striking Dialogues: “Wanted To Give A Spicy Touch”

Screenwriter Karan Vyas says the biggest challenge while writing the dialogues of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was giving a distinct identity to each and every character of the web series.

“The biggest challenge while writing dialogues for the show was that there are over 300 speaking characters if I’m not wrong, and the challenge was to make them all sound different from each other,” Vyas told IANS.

“In a way, they all are talking about the same stuff but they should not sound similar. Though it is a financial drama, most of the scenes are dialogue-heavy. In spite of being very verbose, I wanted to give a spicy touch, and bifurcate each character,” Karan Vyas added.

For this, Karan Vyas tried to make each character’s “language, tone and style of dialogues” distinct from each other.

“For instance, Harshad has his own way of saying things and explaining things, then Sucheta Dalal is very different and Debashis Basu also explains things and talks very differently. Similarly, the RBI governor is different. So, the biggest challenge and the process was to give a distinct identity and unique dialogues to each and every character so that they stand out individually,” said Karan Vyas, who hails from Ahmedabad.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s series narrates the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller is based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal’s book “The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away “.

Mehta’s show has been winning applauded for its storytelling and treatment.

