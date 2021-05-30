Actor Pratik Gandhi likes to experiment with his palette but “ghar ka khana” his go-to food.

“Most of the time ‘ghar ka khana’ (homecooked food) is my go-to food, but I keep experimenting. I like food. I like exploring different and new cuisines,” Pratik told IANS.

Pratik Gandhi, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in the popular series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story“, is currently busy shooting for the upcoming horror-comedy “Atithi Bhooto Bhava”.

He opened up on his food choices on “Star Vs Food“, where he was seen trying his hand at whipping up cold-roasted globe artichokes and portobello mushrooms. The show airs on Discovery+.

