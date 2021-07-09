Scam 1992 has been one show which hardly found any hate on social media, and that was majorly because of the quality content Hansal Mehta brought to the table. Pratik Gandhi’s Harshad Mehta stood out to be one of the best performances in recent times.

We’ve previously done the best leading lady of the show; let’s take a look at the best men of the show. For obvious reasons, we won’t include Pratik as Harshad as this is majorly about celebrating the supporting characters of Scam 1992.

Hemant Kher as Ashwin Mehta (Harshad’s Brother)

While it gave much popularity to Pratik Gandhi, it also managed to give acclaim to its supporting actors. Hemant Kher is one such actor who was appreciated for his work. The show stars Hemant as Harshad’s elder brother, and the actor made his part notice with his talent. The chemistry he shared with Gandhi’s Harshad Mehta gave him the power to develop a strong connection with the viewers.

Jay Upadhyay as Pranav Sheth

Jay has proven his mettle before in movies like Tu Hai Mera Sunday & more, so it was an obvious decision of getting hyped for his performance. He justified the meat he got for his character in Scam 1992, and his comic timing helped the plot to loosen up a bit.

Faisal Rashid as Debasish Basu

Playing the ally to the show’s extremely important character Sucheta Dalal (played by Shreya Dhanwanthary), Faisal’s earnest portrayal of Debashish Basu was spot-on. Despite not getting as much screen presence as others on this list, Faisal’s subtlety helped him to charm his way in.

Rajat Kapoor as K. Madhavan

When you’ve someone like Rajat in the show, you just can’t make a list of brilliant performances without mentioning him. Just like every of his appearance, even the one in Scam 1992 doesn’t go unnoticed, and he owns every frame he’s in. Playing the role of a foul-mouthed investigating officer, Kapoor brings out the ‘beast’ in him.

Chirag Vohra as Bhushan Bhatt

After a number of impeccable performances on this list, it’s clear that Scam 1992 has been home to some exceptional talent. Chirag Vora, who played Bhushan Bhatt in the Sony Liv show and brought a brilliant performance to the table. His character arc got a major twist towards the end, which shocked the viewers to the core and was beautifully performed by Chirag as well.

Who is your favourite ‘other man’ in Scam 1992? Vote below & help us add another gem to the list of #BestOfOTT.

