After the huge success of Filhaal that released in 2019, its sequel Filhaal 2 Mohabbat featuring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon has already broken records. The song was dropped online on Tuesday and in no time it became a rage on social media and netizens started trending it.

Advertisement

As numbers don’t lie, Filhaal 2 has already garnered close to 100M views in just 3 days, which is a new record.

Advertisement

It was also the most viewed Indian song in the first 24hours in the history of Youtube. and has even surpassed the figures of what its prequel achieved on its first day.

There is no denying the fact, that this newly launched heart-wrenching song Filhaal 2 Mohabbat, sung by B Praak and written by Jaani is shattering music charts and has struck a chord with its listeners.

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana To Turn ‘Dream Girl’ Once Again? Here’s What We Know About Its Sequel!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube