Many are familiar with the famous line ‘Khul ja sim sim’, a character which follows commands in the story of ‘Alibaba and Forty Thieves’; and now, Sayantani Ghosh is all set to play the role of Sim Sim in ‘Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul’.

Sayantani Ghosh shared: “I am exploring Sim Sim’s identity and journey in new ways with each shoot. Apart from being on a harness all day long and devoting 2 hours for the makeup and costume every day, there are times when I’m shooting without the company of any co-stars for hours, which is a really draining process. However, all these emotional and physical challenges are worth it based on the incredible work of our entire crew.”

The ‘Naagin‘ fame Sayantani Ghosh further elaborates about her character and adds: “Sim Sim is driven by love and becomes the ringmaster to orchestrate the narrative in ‘Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul’. She doesn’t shy away from being vulnerable, and the journey in creating something so refreshing.”

While talking about the show, Sayantani Ghosh emphasises that the audience is not going to watch the similar story like they saw or read many times and most important sim sim won’t be a character following commands but will be shown as a villain.

“I’m sure you’re all familiar with the story of Alibaba, his love for the orphan kids, and the forty thieves. However, this is not the regular Alibaba and chaalis chor (Alibaba and forty thieves) story of a cave replete with treasure. In fact, our story is packed with intense twists and dramatic events.”

“Apart from looking at the countless journeys of Alibaba and the hurdles he overcomes, you’ll also for the first time witness the character of Sim Sim as not just a command, but an a character in this show; a villain whose emotions and past is given immense importance in the show,” Sayantani Ghosh concludes.

‘Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul’ featuring Sayantani Ghosh airs on Sony SAB.

