TV actress Sayantani Ghosh talks about making her audio debut with ‘Shraapit’ and what made her choose the medium after being part of the TV industry for so long.

She says: “As an artist I’ve been working for, like, 18-19 years now. And I’m always looking out for these newer challenges, newer themes, so that I’m also interested and motivated emotionally. When I was approached and given this opportunity to be a part of ‘Shraapit’, I was really excited because this is, again, a medium I haven’t ventured into, the world of audio. Of course, I was also a bit scared.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 38-year-old actress shares further that audio shows are quite relatable because they are like those fairy tales that we used to hear from our grandparents during childhood days.

“I’m sure most of us have gone through that, where our grandparents would narrate different stories to us. Fantasy-based stories put us off to sleep and stuff like that. So that was something I was most excited about because I knew the power to connect was already ingrained in our upbringing in our cultural way of things. And then came this narrative called ‘Shraapit’ and my character Ghazala, which was fantastic without giving away much,” she adds.

‘Shraapit’ is about the Shah family, which is cursed. And people are getting killed in that family. And behind this curse is Ghazala, who is a singer, because she was in love with one of the members of the Shah family but she was burnt alive and thus she cursed the entire family.

Sayantani informs IANS: “It was very challenging, the medium itself because whatever I was doing, I had to do with my voice. I had to learn a lot of things like how to handle the mic and all but the toughest part was to bring out the emotions and the entire feel without any visuals.”

Sayantani has been part of the TV industry for quite a long. She was seen in the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 6’ and later also played the role of Satyavati in 2013 ‘Mahabharat ‘. The actress also received a positive response for playing an antagonist in ‘Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar’.

Now as she is trying a completely new medium, the actress finds it really exciting and altogether different from what she has been doing so far.

” I’ve been a part of a lot of supernatural narratives. But it’s different because I don’t have the visual medium. So that makes it very difficult. Even as an artist when shooting for something, I have the monitor to go and check how my scenes have come out. But here I don’t have that. Even if I have to dub for a scene I already have the basic homework done. I have my co actors surrounding me and then everybody has their inputs. But here it’s just me standing in front of the mic and imagining the entire story and what is happening around my character in the show.”

However, what matters to her is the content. “What excites me is a good story and a good character. And this was the reason that I thought of doing an audio show. I always want to be a part of good content and I’m getting those opportunities. First I was doing television, then I ventured into the world of audio, maybe web in the future, but good storytelling is what excites me,” she concludes.

‘Shraapit’ is available on Audible.

Sayantani Ghosh is a well-known name in the Indian television industry who has been a part of shows namely Naagin, Mahabharat, Naamkarann, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Bigg Boss, etc along with a variety of reality tv shows.

Must Read: Anita Hassanandani Leaves Netizens Flabbergasted With Her Drastic Weightloss Transformation, Clarifies “I Eat Everything” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram