It has been three weeks since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi series was released on Netflix. The courtesan period drama stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shekhar Suman, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Taha Shah Badussha, Adhyayan Suma and Sharmin Segal. The series received mixed reactions. However, Sharmin is one actress who got trolled a lot.

In Heeramandi, Sharmin Segal plays Alamzeb, Manisha Koirala’s Mallikajaan’s daughter. Many people slammed Sharmin for her “expressionless” acting and even trolled her for bagging the role for being Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece. Now, SLB has opened up on casting Sharmin in his show.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali On Sharmin Segal

In an interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali defended Sharmin Segal’s casting. The Gangubai Kathiawadi director said, “She has a face which is exactly what Alamzeb should be, somebody who doesn’t want to be a tawaif, she doesn’t talk like a tawaif, she doesn’t walk like a tawaif. Her face had innocence, whereas all the others had lived life; they had survived manipulation and mental games. You needed somebody with a fresh, innocent quality to her… I felt that Sharmin was the right choice for Alam not because she’s my niece.”

Watch Sharmin Segal As Alamzeb In Netflix’s Heeramandi

The Heeramandi creator further told India Today, “She had to go through the grind. There were an innumerable number of tests, auditions. There’s no end to the number of tests I’ve done with her, after I’ve decided to cast her. I told her, ‘You have to go through the grind, you have to get it right, because this world you’ve never been to, you’ve never acted in. All these other actors have worked over a period of time, they’ve played characters like this and have understood all these nakhras and thumkas and the nazakat…'”.

So far, Sharmin Segal has not reacted to the criticism she received for her performance in Netlfix’s Heeramandi. However, her co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jason Shah, and Taha Shah Badussha have come out in support of her.

All episodes of Heeramandi are streaming on Netflix.

