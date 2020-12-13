Sana Khan is currently having the best time of her life with husband Anas Saiyad as the couple is on their honeymoon in Kashmir. The former actress is very active on social media and keeping us all updated about her heavenly stay in the lap of beautiful hills. On Saturday, she took to Instagram and shared on appreciation post for her hubby on his birthday. Read the scoop to know more.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sana Khan uploaded a picture of Anas Saiyad standing amid the beauty of snow-clad mountains and referred him as best Shohar.

Sana Khan wrote, “Allah tumhe hamesha salamat rakhe aur mere saath jannat tak rakhe (May Allah protect you, and keep you with me till we are both in heaven). Have a look at the picture here.

Sana Khan surprised everyone by announcing her wedding in a social media post last month. While posting a picture with her husband, Sana wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”

For the unversed, Sana Khan, who is known for Salman Khan’s Jai Ho and the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has also quit acting to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her creator. While announcing her big decision in Hindi, English and Urdu, the former actress wrote, “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them.”

