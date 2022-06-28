As social media influencer and digital creator Sana Khan is gearing up for the new music video ‘Dil Nisar Hua’ that also features TV actor Sharad Malhotra, the actress feels extremely lucky to share screen space with Sharad.

Advertisement

‘Dil Nisar Hua’, sung by the ‘Srivalli’ fame Javed Ali. The music video is directed by Faisal Miya and shot in beautiful Turkey.

Advertisement

Sana Khan was last seen in ‘Kuch Baatein’ opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary for T-Series.

Expressing her excitement, Sana Khan said, “I consider myself lucky for having one of the most respected names of the television industry as my co-stars in all my music videos. I have worked with Gurmeet in the earlier song and now in my latest video ‘Dil Nisar Hua’ I have got the opportunity to work with Sharad Malhotra; both have been my favourite and I always thought of working with them. As life had it for me so easy, I am hoping the audience would shower same love on me too for my work.”

Apart for the new video, Sana just finished shooting another music video with director Nitin FCP opposite Zain Imam in Varanasi. The song is titled ‘Muskura Lena’, sung by the popular Bollywood playback singer Palak Mucchal.

Sana Khan and Sharad Malhotra featuring ‘Dil Nisar Hua’ will be releasing soon.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat Teaches Afro Dancers From Cape Town The ‘VadaPav song’ – Check It Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram