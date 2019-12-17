Salman Khan Gets Emotional While Talking About His Childhood Crush On The Tara Sharma Show

Dabangg 3 star Salman Khan recently shot for the opening episode of The Tara Sharma Show Season 4. As the former actress got chatty with Bollywood superstar he was at his candid best.

Reportedly the first episode of the show is going to be super interesting as Salman has shared some not so known anecdotes of his life and some of them are really personal.

According to Bollywood Hungama report, Salman even got emotional while talking about his childhood memories and how he started his acting career. A source has been quoted as saying, “With Salman, there were quite a lot of laughter and light moments besides the emotional ones which were extremely moving. He spoke about some of childhood memories to how he started his acting career, how he was trying to impress a girl – so there are lots of sweet anecdotes. But there were moments he got emotional too, especially while talking about the Being Human Foundation and people who seek help. You can see that Salman has a very big heart. He was speaking about what he has seen in terms of the Being Human Foundation and that there are lots of things that are not easy to bear and makes us heart weep. He said, ‘you just have to go out of our houses and see so many people who need help.’

A thankful Tara has been quoted as saying, “I told Salman that he has been human to me. I work really hard to make an honest show and when people Salman’s stature agreed to appear on it, I really feel grateful. You have to watch the show to know why he agreed to come on it but he was really gracious and has a wonderful team. We also shared some anecdotes in the show. When we were kids one of my closest friends was a big fan of Salman and we had gone to meet him when he was shooting in Film City in Mumbai as fans and he was as gracious then as he is today. He remembered every bit of our fan meeting.”

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is slated to release on Dec 20, 2019. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha & Saiee Manjrekar.

