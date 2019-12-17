Brijesh Shandilya’s Patola Is A Peppy Punjabi Track You Must Have On Your Playlist

Singer Brijesh Shandilya, who has sung in films such as “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” and “Badhaai Ho“, has released a wedding song titled “Patola” featuring former beauty queen Gayatri Bhardwaj and actor Sahil Anand in the video.

Brijesh has sung the peppy track and co-composed it with Pranshu Jha. Deepak Adhikari has served as the song’s lyricist.

“I wanted to do a single for a long time. I am really excited for the song to come out as it’s shot so well. It’s a very special song for me,” said Brijesh.

In the video, Gayatri plays a Punjabi kudi and Sahil is a man on a mission who gets distracted and how. In a big fat Indian wedding setting, the video presents a fun story.

” ‘Patola’ is such a great song. It’s been ringing in my ear for so long! The story line, outfits and sets were so well done,” said Gayatri.

Sahil, best known for featuring in “Student of the Year”, found the song “so fun and peppy. I was absolutely hooked to it the first time around! It’s my first music video ever and it was a great experience”.

“Patola” is a Times Music presentation.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!