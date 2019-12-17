JamiaProtest: Hollywood Actor John Cusack Says Fascism Is Not A Joke

The Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the government of India recently isn’t acceptable to many people. A lot of people, especially college students protested against the bill. Recently, the students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University protested on the streets and were attacked by the police. Hollywood star John Cusack has come out in support of the students of Jamia.

The actor tweeted, “Reports from Delhi are it was a war zone last night –

Fascism is not a joke – we use the word with the understanding it’s deadly”.

He also shared a video from the college and wrote, “Video from the assaults johncusack: pic.twitter.com/xIcqeKt09I”.

The Serendipity actor also shared, “Fascists in India trying to set students against each other –

To cover for economic collapse of demonetization

but they are standing together in solidarity with their Muslim brothers & sisters –

This is fascism everywhere- them or us

Arundhati Roy pic.twitter.com/rTgF5CWF2G”.

Director Anurag Kashyap has also called out the fascism in the country. The director wrote, “This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer. This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet ..”

A lot of Bollywood celebs like Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha and others have raised their voices against the attack on the students.

